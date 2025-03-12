Man shot to death in Jacksonville’s Panama Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in the abdomen and neck Tuesday night. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 400 block of E. 46th Street at about 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene located north of Downtown Jacksonville and located the victim. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, the circumstances that led to the victim’s death are unknown other than a witness who heard arguing in Spanish before the gunshots,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

No arrests were made.

