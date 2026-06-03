Man shot during meeting with seller he met on Instagram

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and right arm after a shooting ensued following a meeting to purchase an item from someone on Instagram, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to the Pine Hills apartment complex at 7920 Oriole Street at 7:37 p.m. in reference to a man being shot. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back and right forearm.

JSO says the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was meeting with an unknown individual from Instagram to purchase an item. The suspect showed a gun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The suspect fled in a dark colored pick up truck.

JSO encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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