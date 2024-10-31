Man shot during robbery in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot during a robbery Thursday in the area of 27th and Buckman streets, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release. Police were called to the area about 6:30 p.m. in response to a person shot. Investigators said the victim was walking in the area when two unknown males took his personal property and and shot him, the release states. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, email, JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

