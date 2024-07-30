Man shot in the foot during Jacksonville gun show after being told the gun was unloaded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accidental shooting at a Jacksonville gun show on Sunday left one person injured after a firearm was accidentally left loaded at the Boyd Firearms booth at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

According to an incident report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, off-duty security personnel reported that on July 28, a 42-year-old man was in a conversation with Charles Boyd Jr., the owner of Boyd Firearms, discussing the purchase of a firearm.

Boyd Jr. permitted the man to “dry fire” the gun, assuring him it was safe after several questions about the gun and trigger. However, a live round was reportedly left in the chamber.

The man, pointing the gun at an angle towards the ground, pulled the trigger, discharging the firearm. The bullet struck the concrete floor, ricocheted, and hit another customer in the foot.

Several attendees rendered aid until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) arrived. The victim was transported to UF Health for treatment. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Boyd Jr., a firearms instructor, stated that he had brought the gun specifically to show to Edwards at the event. He added that he forgot to clear the chamber after removing the magazine and emptying the ammunition due to being busy the morning of the event.

Despite the chaotic scene, no additional injuries were reported. The firearm, shell casing, and bullet fragments were secured by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Authorities concluded the shooting was accidental, and no further investigation was deemed necessary.

