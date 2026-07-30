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Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Jacksonville’s College Park neighborhood

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
Man shot, killed at apartment complex in College Park neighborhood
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting early Thursday on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Lem Turner Road just before 3 a.m. in response to a person calling for help.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of the apartment complex, police said at a news conference Thursday morning. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have multiple people detained including a suspect, police said.

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.



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