Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Jacksonville’s College Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting early Thursday on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Lem Turner Road just before 3 a.m. in response to a person calling for help.

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of the apartment complex, police said at a news conference Thursday morning. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have multiple people detained including a suspect, police said.

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