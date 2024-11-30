Man shot leaving business on Philips Highway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from injuries after he was shot Saturday morning. Jacksonville police were called to an area hospital at about 3 a.m. regarding a person shot, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. Officers arrived and located a 20-year-old male in his mid 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound.

His injury was not life-threatening, the news release states. “The initial investigation revealed the victim was leaving a business at the 6300 block of Philips Highway when he shot by an unknown person,“ the news release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

