Man shot in leg after confrontation near party on Jacksonville’s Northside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his early 40s was hospitalized after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to the 4500 block of Wrico Drive after receiving a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

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He was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim told police he had been at a nearby party at an unknown location when he was confronted by two men.

According to the victim, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him once in the leg before both suspects ran away on foot.

Police say the victim reported the shooting happened around midnight, but officers were not notified until several hours later.

Detectives searched the area but have not been able to find the exact crime scene.

The victim was only able to provide limited details and described the suspects as two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

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