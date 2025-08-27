Man suspected in 7-year-old Breon Allen’s death charged in 3rd murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the January murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen, six suspects were arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting. Since then, one of the suspects has been charged for two separate murders.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it arrested Dannel Larkins, 21, for second-degree murder in the December 2023 shooting of 31-year-old Kenneth Glover Jr.

JSO said it had found Glover lying in a parking lot near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard with a gunshot wound, where he would soon die.

Larkins had already been in the Duval County Jail since earlier this year, following an investigation into Allen’s death.

On January 14th, Breon was walking with his cousin, 21-year-old Lafayette Mango Jr., on Commonwealth Avenue, when gunshots were fired towards them. Police said the drive-by shooting was “gang-related” and Mango was the intended target.

Several others have been charged in connection with Breon Allen’s murder.

JSO first announced the arrests of Larkins, 18-year-old Keith Fields, 21-year-old Keith Johnson, and 24-year-old Zharod Sykes in March.

Later that same month, JSO announced the arrests of the two teenagers believed to have been the actual gunmen: Donte McGhee and Tavaris Kelly. The two are being charged as adults.

Donte McGhee (left) and Tavaris Kelly Donte McGhee (left) and Tavaris Kelly were arrested in the January murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen Jr. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the 17-year-olds were the gunmen.

Action News Jax reported in April when Larkins and another Breon Allen murder suspect, Keith Johnson, were linked by police to the April 2024 shooting death of 43-year-old Valondia Norris.

"Our detectives never give up the search for justice, even as days, weeks, months or years pass. We work hard to make sure criminals are held accountable for every violent crime they commit," wrote JSO. “Our agency is committed to working with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure [Larkins] faces the consequences for killing Breon, Norris, and Glover.”

Larkins has since pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in both Allen’s and Norris’ killings, as well as the attempted first-degree murder of Lafayette Mango Jr.

Kelly had originally entered a not guilty plea for Allen’s murder, but changed it to guilty in July. Sykes did the same in June.

