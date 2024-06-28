Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shark bite at Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Friday after deputies confirmed he was bitten by a shark in the Amelia River near the port and West Rock.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s office said the man, who is in his 40s, caught the shark fishing on a boat. After being bit in the arm he tossed it back into the water.

Emergency services rushed him to a nearby hospital where he’s been listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

