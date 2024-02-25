Local

Man trimming trees electrocuted to death, police say

By Nicholas Brooks, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Townsend Oak Court, where a man was found dead.

It was said the man was trimming a tree and accidentally hit a power line.

Neighbors told Action News Jax they saw a crew cutting down trees this morning. Moments later, they heard a loud boom.

Saturday, JEA crews could be seen repairing a powerline. They said the power was temporarily shut off. One neighbor we spoke with said he saw the group of guys cutting down trees. Another neighbor said they heard a loud boom. They first thought it was a car wreck, but they later found out a person was electrocuted.

“Me and my wife were inside the house, and we heard a loud bang. It sounded like an explosion or a car accident. It wasn’t until we came out around 1 p.m. to start working on the area that we saw the police and fire trucks next door,” one neighbor told Action News Jax.

JEA has since repaired the lines and the power is back restored.

Neighbors say they are heartbroken that a person died in their neighborhood.

This is an ongoing investigation.

