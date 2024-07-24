Man waiting to be placed in mental health facility dies in Duval County Jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man waiting to be placed into a mental health facility at the Duval County Jail died while in custody on Tue., July 23.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that 46-year-old Timmothy Elwin Wright was in jail after violating the terms of his probation. He was arrested in late January 2024 and spent six months in jail awaiting transfer.

He had been judged mentally incompetent in 2019 after he was initially arrested for exposing himself.

JSO said officers discovered Wright unresponsive in his cell.

“Medical personnel were contacted but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he (Wright) was subsequently pronounced deceased just after 6:00 a.m.,” police said in a statement.

An initial investigation found no indication of use of force or known altercation with other inmates. Police are waiting for results from the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

According to Action News Jax records, this is the 7th inmate death this year.

This case is still under investigation.

