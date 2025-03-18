Man with nearly 100 grams of meth arrested after crashing into police cars: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — New details are being revealed in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. Investigators said they now believe the suspect was trafficking meth through at least two Northeast Florida counties.

Deputies said Cameron Yarbrough slammed his car into police cars while trying to escape arrest, and was caught after running off with a bag of methamphetamine.

This is the 18th time Yarbrough will face charges in Clay County- not to mention the 17 charges he is also facing in Putnam County.

Clay County deputies and their partners helped track Yarbrough down in Keystone Heights on Thursday. Official said investigators found Yarborough at the intersection of Silver Sand Circle and Appomattox Avenue.

When they tried to stop his car, police said Yarbrough slammed into their cars and then took off into the woods. During the chase, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said he intentionally dropped a plastic bag that turned out to have 94 grams of meth.

One neighbor said most of the homes nearby have retired couples inside, and it was his caretaker who saw the aftermath of the crash.

“She said she saw about ten patrols cars there and a couple of unmarked cars too. They had the guy handcuffed,” said Ray Erickson.

Action News Jax dug through court records and found Yarbrough has been convicted in Clay County more than a dozen times for drug-related crimes, battery, burglary, and a gun charge.

Now, prosecutors want to add trafficking meth, drug possession and battery on law enforcement to the list.

