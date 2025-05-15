Mandarin sidewalk debate pits safety concerns against tree preservation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tensions were high at the Mandarin Community Club as a long-debated sidewalk project brought out strong opinions on both sides.

The 2.3-mile sidewalk, proposed back in 2016, has sparked disagreement between residents who value safety and those who want to preserve the area’s natural character.

The meeting room was packed, with people spilling out to the entrance.

Some residents urged Jacksonville leaders to finish the sidewalk, while others voiced deep concerns about what the project would destroy.

“There’s a lot of uneven surface and angles. It is difficult on our ankles just trying to walk,” homeowner Christine Hiday said. She added that the walk to the nearest sidewalk is nearly two miles long.

“And it’s unsafe for all. It’s a narrow road. There’s lots of traffic, people walking dogs, kids on bicycles, and it would be so much safer if we had a sidewalk that continued,” she said.

Martin Baker, another homeowner, also sees the need for the sidewalk, but has concerns.

“I’m forward if it’s done in a sensible way. If it doesn’t waste money, and if it doesn’t destroy the trees,” Baker said. He noted that traffic can be an issue in certain sections of the road.

Others at the meeting opposed the project altogether, citing the importance of preserving the area’s trees.

“They’re not just trees. They’re cultural and historic landmarks,” said Renee Slater, who started a petition to stop the sidewalk project.

“People have come and invested, myself included, specifically for that road,” she added. Slater’s petition has gathered over 600 signatures, arguing that the project would result in the removal of many trees along Mandarin Road.

City Councilman Michael Boylan, a supporter of the sidewalk plan, said he is taking feedback from the community seriously.

“Invariably, it will be altered based upon tonight’s feedback. The question is going to be answered whether or not we have the means and through the permit process through the city to make certain that we can preserve as many, if not all the trees in the corridor as possible,” Boylan said.

The proposed sidewalk runs through a historic district, and the oak trees lining the northern side of Mandarin Road are protected.

Removing them would require approval from multiple city agencies.

As of now, there is no date set for a vote on the project.

