Mandatory evacuations underway for now 100-acre wildfire in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Evacuations are underway due to a now 100-acre wildfire in Baker County.

Baker County Fire Rescue said in a social post that “the areas of Noah Davis and Butcher Road are under mandatory evacuation.”

Along with BCFR, the agencies responding to the fire to protect the homes in the fire’s path include Macclenny Fire Department, Florida Forestry Service, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fire is near Interstate 10 at mile marker 329 and also extends to U.S. 90 near Cowpen Road.

The First Alert Weather Team said the smoke plume is visible on radar. First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs said there is locally reduced air quality around Glen St. Mary and Macclenny with gusty southwesterly winds pushing the smoke to the northeast.

A wildfire in Baker County has ignited near I-10 and the smoke plume is visible on radar. Locally reduced air quality around Glen St. Mary and Macclenny with gusty southwesterly winds pushing the smoke to the northeast. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/d2JTiJhSeP — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) February 4, 2026

FHP is asking motorists to reduce speed and use low-beam headlights when traveling in these areas, as visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke/fog type conditions, especially at night and in the early morning.

