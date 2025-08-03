Marc Jacobs opens new boutique at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fashion meets luxury in Jacksonville as Marc Jacobs officially opens its doors at St. Johns Town Center.

The new boutique, located next to Brooks Brothers and across from Vineyard Vines, opened Tuesday, July 29, bringing bold ready-to-wear fashion, handbags, shoes, fragrances, and accessories to the popular shopping center.

Known for blending pop culture, art, and street fashion, Marc Jacobs adds to the Town Center’s growing lineup of globally recognized luxury brands.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Marc Jacobs is a brand that continually defines and redefines fashion culture,” said Carrie Hanlon, director of marketing and business development at the center. “This arrival enhances the center’s luxury footprint and offers guests an opportunity to shop one of the most celebrated names in American design.”

The opening comes as St. Johns Town Center celebrates its 20th anniversary, highlighting two decades as a top shopping and lifestyle destination in the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.