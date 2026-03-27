JACKSONVILLE, Fla — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month for a treatable type of cancer that affects many people. Borland Groover Clinic is raising awareness for colorectal cancer.

Carole Rogero, Community Outreach Manager for the Borland Groover Clinic, joined JMN to share details about the “March To Get Screened” event this Sunday, March 29, at Durbin Crossing Endoscopy Center in SJC. The event is 7 am-11 am, and includes a 5K, a 1-mile Fun Run, vendors, food trucks, and information about colon and rectal cancer.

The annual event supports colon cancer awareness and access to screening in Northeast Florida. The campaign is already approaching 20 percent of its $150,000 goal, with more than $500,000 raised since its inception. In 2025, 856 participants registered.

Registration and details:

https://p2p.onecause.com/mtgs2026

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