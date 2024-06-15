Marineland dolphin Tocoi turns 16

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tocoi, a dolphin at Marineland, turned 16 on Tuesday.

She was born in Marineland on June 11, 2008, to parents Roxy and Alvin.

In a Facebook video, Marineland shared that Tocoi gives the best kisses and is a great jumper. She also loves the sunrise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Marineland jokingly asked if anyone had any wisdom or advice before they took Tocoi to the DMV to get her driver’s license.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.