Max Florida highway speeds would rise to 75 MPH under bill moving in state Senate

Highway speeds in Florida could soon tick up if a bill moving in the Florida Senate becomes law.

A surprise amendment tagged onto a transportation bill in the Florida Senate would allow for speed limits to be increased from 70 to 75 miles per hour on highways with four or more lanes.

“So, this isn’t, you know, one-lane roads or anything like that,” said DiCeglie.

Bill sponsor State Senator Nick DiCeglie (R-St. Petersburg) told Action News Jax at least 17 other states already allow maximum highway speeds of 75 miles per hour.

He noted even if his bill passes, speed limits wouldn’t go up overnight, nor would speeds necessarily increase on all highways.

“The Florida Department of Transportation will be required to do a study,” said DiCeglie.

While the amendment and bill sailed through its first committee stop Wednesday with little discussion and no opposition, the idea wasn’t so popular with Florida highway drivers we spoke with at a rest stop on I-95.

“Places like New Mexico, there was very little traffic and the speed limit was much higher and it did seem safe, but here in Florida, changing those lanes just now, I think 70 is a very good speed limit,” said John Navarra from Daytona Beach.

Motorcyclist WL Warner told us he already feels like highway drivers ignore the current max speed of 70 miles an hour.

“They’re coming by me on a motorcycle at 80, 85 and 90 miles an hour,” said Warner.

He fears pushing speeds up, would only make the roads more dangerous, especially for bikers.

“They don’t enforce what they got now. So, if they raise it to 75 would they enforce it? Probably not,” said Warner.

But DiCeglie argues with FDOT in the driver’s seat, safety would be the driving force behind any decision on highway speeds.

“It’s the number one priority of all of us here in the legislature. So, I think it’s long overdue and, you know, I’m looking forward to continue having the conversation,” said DiCeglie.

The Senate bill still has two more committee stops.

Similar bills filed in the House currently don’t include language increasing highway speed limits.

