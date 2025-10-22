Mayor Donna Deegan, Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole named 2026 Women of Distinction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole will be celebrated as 2026 Women of Distinction by Girl Scouts of Gateway Council.

The awards will be given at a brunch on March 6 at the Garden Club of Jacksonville.

Deegan is Jacksonville’s first female mayor, a longtime journalist, and a cancer advocate.

Dr. Cole is a national leader in education and the arts, known for opening doors for others.

Both women started as Girl Scouts in North Florida, inspiring today’s girls to lead.

Proceeds from the event help more than 7,500 girls across 35 North Florida counties join Girl Scouts programs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.