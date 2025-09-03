Mayor Donna Deegan hosted first of town hall talks; another happening soon

Jacksonville, Fla. — The first of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s town halls took place last night to zero in on the community’s input on the city budget. Another one is quickly coming up tomorrow evening.

That town hall happened at the Mandarin Senior Center on Hartley Road. It was free to attend with no RSVP required.

Six more town hall meetings are on the way. Each one is expected to start at 6pm.

September 4: First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32218

September 11: Ed White High School, 1700 Old Middleburg Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL, 32210

September 15: Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach FL, 32266

September 17: Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL, 32205

September 18: Fort Caroline Middle School, 3787 University Club Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32277

September 22: Northside Church of Christ, 4736 Avenue B., Jacksonville, FL, 32209

We’ve previously reported that discussions surrounding the city budget have been plagued by disagreements between the mayor’s office and other city leaders and last minute additions that threaten to derail the budget.

