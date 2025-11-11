Mayor’s Veterans Day Parade Breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ahead of Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade, the “Mayor’s Veterans Day Breakfast” was held at the Moran Theater, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Director of Military Affairs for the city of Jacksonville, Harrison Conyers says this year’s parade will feature Honorary Grand Marshal Col. Len Loving, Mrs. Suzie Loving, and Grand Marshal Padraic “Pat” Mulvihill.

Today’s event in Jacksonville is the largest in all of Florida. Retired Army Col. and host of First Coast Military Life on 104.5 WOKV Chris Budihas, says he is not surprised. " I think it’s because when you look at our historical line of service here in this part of the country, I mean, we have a strong naval presence, but we have a large, you know, veterans presence here."

Retired Army Col. Chris Budihas,

Others in attendance included: Congressman Aaron Bean, Florida House Representative Dean Black, Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico, and Councilman Nick Howland, who is also the Executive Director of The Fire Watch, Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide.

Congressman Aaron Bean

Florida House Representative Dean Black,

Councilman Nick Howland Councilman Nick Howland, Executive Director of The Fire Watch, Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide.

Kevin Carrico Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico

Mayor Donna Deegan says, “Jacksonville will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our military community and live up to our commitment to be the most veteran-friendly city in America. We’re grateful to all who have served.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group