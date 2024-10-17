Memorial for fallen JSO Corrections Officer brad McNew made public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Memorial services for Brad McNew, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer who was fatally shot, have been slightly changed.

Originally, there was a private viewing that would be held on the evening of Monday, October 21. JSO said it has now been made public.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin located at 11801 San Jose Boulevard.

The vigil rosary begins at 6 p.m.

A memorial mass for Officer McNew will be held at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 A.M. on Old. St. Augustine Road.

This will be followed by a procession to Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery located at 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, where there will be a 21-gun salute, a flyover, and other tributes.

Officer McNew, a 24-year veteran, leaves behind wife, Elda, and son, Liam.

