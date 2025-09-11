Mental health support, benefits assistance offered to veterans in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event on September 11 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event, scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., aims to provide veterans with a variety of resources, including mental health support, benefits enrollment, and health screenings.

Guest speakers from 1 Degree of Separation will be present to share their insights and personal stories, offering mental health first aid.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Veterans Resource Fair will feature programs such as the Women Veterans Program, Veterans Benefits Enrollment and Claims Assistance, and the Homeless Veteran Program.

Additional resources include the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, Veteran Whole Health, and Toxic Exposure Screening. Veterans can also access information on lung cancer screening, VA education, health, and nutrition.

The event is designed to provide a comprehensive support system for veterans, addressing critical areas such as mental health and benefits assistance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.