Microsoft announces price increases for Xbox consoles, sunsetting 2 TB model

Microsoft is announcing it’s increasing the price of the 512 GB and 1 TB versions of its Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Starting August 1, the 512 GB version of the Xbox Series S will go from $399 to $499, and the 1 TB version will jump from $449 to $599. For the 1TB Xbox Series X, the price will increase from $649 to $800, while the cheaper “Digital” version will go from $599 to $750.

Microsoft also announced it’s sunsetting the 2 TB model of the Xbox Series X due to the cost of storage and memory. On its website, Microsoft says, "Last October, we increased Xbox console price by $20-$70 in the U.S. We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options. Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x, and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027."

This all comes as the gaming industry has seen price increases across the board. From the price increase of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony’s PlayStation 5, to the over $1,000 price tag for Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine, to the price of the games themselves, leaving gamers to wonder if they’re being priced out of their favorite hobby.

Microsoft shared some of the programs to “make Xbox consoles more accessible.” Those include “Buy Now, Pay Later” plans through Microsoft Stores, which break up payments into short-term, interest-free payments, and interest-free financing through Amazon.

You find more information on the plans and price change on Microsoft’s website.

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