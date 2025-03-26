‘Middle finger’: Man drove dad’s car into ocean on Jacksonville Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he drove his father’s car into the ocean on Jacksonville Beach.

Joshua Kuss, 21, was taken to the Duval County Jail on a charge of criminal mischief, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Beach Proper North about a car in the ocean.

Responding officers made sure no one was in or around the car in distress, then ran the tag to find who the car belonged to.

They went to the home of Kuss’s father, who said he had allowed Kuss to borrow the car, and he hadn’t returned it.

Officers located Kuss after his father pinged his phone.

Kuss drove the car to the 2000 block Beach Proper North entrance and “initially attempted to use a cinder block to send the car into the ocean, but the block kept getting stuck on the brake,” the report said.

He then “removed the block, got into the driver’s seat, turned on all the lights, and ensured no one was nearby before accelerating the vehicle into the ocean,” the report said.

The report said, “While driving, he grinned and wished he could point his middle finger at his father and aunt.”

Kuss then got out of the car and returned to his mother’s house, the report said.

Kuss’s father decided to press charges as he reported a loss of $6,500.

