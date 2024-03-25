Local

Mike Buresh shows you how to make your own solar eclipse viewing device

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Total Solar Eclipse-Preparations FILE - The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re throwing it back to 2017 for these solar eclipse tips. Another solar eclipse is coming up on April 8 and the First Alert Weather Team wants to help you view it safely.

Ahead of the Aug. 21, 2017 solar eclipse, Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh demonstrated on Facebook Live how to easily project the image of the eclipsed sun using a cereal box and some tools from around the house.

Watch the video below to see how to make your solar eclipse viewing device, and also learn about two other ways to view the eclipse safely.

