Mike Buresh shows you how to make your own solar eclipse viewing device

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re throwing it back to 2017 for these solar eclipse tips. Another solar eclipse is coming up on April 8 and the First Alert Weather Team wants to help you view it safely.

Ahead of the Aug. 21, 2017 solar eclipse, Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh demonstrated on Facebook Live how to easily project the image of the eclipsed sun using a cereal box and some tools from around the house.

Watch the video below to see how to make your solar eclipse viewing device, and also learn about two other ways to view the eclipse safely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.