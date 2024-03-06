Mild afternoons before the next cold front arrives over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front expected to arrive over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says the forecast for Thursday evening is partly cloudy skies. An isolated sprinkle/shower in Southeast Georgia is possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The weather will be dry and mild on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s inland.

For Saturday, temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Jacksonville before showers and storms arrive late in the day and night.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 57

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/77

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy, breezy with late afternoon & evening showers/t-storm. 63/82

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Turning partly sunny in the afternoon. 61/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/69

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 51/74

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.