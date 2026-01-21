Minifridge recall over fire hazard expands

Another round of recalls opens up for Frigidaire-branded minifridges sold by Curtis International following at least six reports of products catching fire and causing property damage.

About 330,000 red 6-can minifridges sold in Target have been added to the recall, issued January 15th. The updated recall includes only the following model and serial numbers.

Model Serial Numbers EFMIS121 Between A2001 to A2310

This recall is an expansion of a recall issued July 24, 2025 of around 634,000 units. Customers were warned of the minifridges’ internal electrical components possible short circuiting and igniting the surrounding plastic housing. That recall affected the following models and serial numbers.

Model Serial Numbers EFMIS129 Between A2001 to A2308 – if model number is “EFMIS129-B” or EFMIS129-C”, it is not included in this recall. EFMIS137 Between A2001 to A2312 EFMIS149 Between A2001 to A2308 EFMIS175 Between A2001 to A2310

The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards. At least six reports state the minifridges caught fire and caused property damage. The original recall states at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire, with property damages totaling more than $700,000. Two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to register for a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge . Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.

