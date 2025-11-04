MISSING: 10-Year-Old Gabrielle Terrelonge from Broward County

A missing child alert is in effect for 10-year-old Gabrielle Terrelonge.

She is black with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gabrielle was last seen on June 21, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. At that time she was 4′8″ tall and weighed approximately 100 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt, long black pants, and white Crocs.

Gabrielle Terrelonge Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse Gabrielle Terrelonge Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

She may be in the company of Passha Davis, who was last seen wearing all black clothing and a large black backpack.

Authorities say that they may have travelled to Orlando.

Gabrielle Terrelonge Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse Gabrielle Terrelonge Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

Police say the nature of the ongoing investigation has caused them to upgrade the case to the status of an alert.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, or who has seen Passha Davis or Gabrielle Terrelonge is asked to contact police immediately and “NOT APPROACH.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The information in this post is based on information received from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse. The reader is reminded that potential suspects are not represented to be guilty of any crime as suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group