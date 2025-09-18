Missing Child: 13-Year-Old from Broward County Last Seen Tuesday

Jacksonville, Fla. - A statewide missing child alert is in effect for 13-year-old Stella Mitchell from Broward County, Florida.

She was last seen on the 6900 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace in Coconut Creek, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Stella was wearing a black tank top; black, red, and white spandex bell bottom pants; and black, red, and white Nike Jordan high tops.

Stella Mitchell September 2025 Photo Courtesy: FDLE Stella Mitchell September 2025 Photo Courtesy: FDLE (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse)

Child Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

Stella has a nose ring in each nostril and scars on the inside of both of her arms.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call 911, local police, the Coconut Creek Police Department at: (954) 973-6700, the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at: (888) FL MISSING (356-4774).

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and the Coconut Creek Police Department.]

