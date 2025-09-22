Local

MISSING CHILD: 15-Year-old Lilyana Blanco from Alachua County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A statewide missing child alert is active for 15-year-old Lilyana Blanco, who was last seen on the 2900 block of Southwest 42 Street in Gainesville, Florida on Sunday, September 20, 2025.

She is black with brown eyes and lime green, yellow, and orange hair. She has several facial piercings, including on her lip and nose bridge.

Lilyana stands five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Gainesville Police Department at: (352) 955.1818, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at: (888) 356.4774.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post consists of information derived from a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.]

