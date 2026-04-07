Missing Child Alert issued for Clay County teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Clay County teen.

Isaac Suter, 15, was seen in the area of the 2700 block of Stagecoach Drive in Orange Park. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white geometrical design, light brown sweatpants, and black shoes.

Officials release two photos of Suter, one with brown hair and one with black hair stating that he was last seen with black hair.

Anyone with information on Suter’s whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING or Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.

Isaac Suter, 15, Isaac Suter, 15, was seen in the area of the 2700 block of Stagecoach Drive in Orange Park. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Isaac Suter, 15, Isaac Suter, 15, was seen in the area of the 2700 block of Stagecoach Drive in Orange Park. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

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