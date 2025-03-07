Missing Child: Kamrin Garrett from Brooksville, Florida

Brooksville, Fla — Authorities are asking for help finding Kamrin Garrett, a white 17-year-old female from Hernando County.

Kamrin, who was last seen near the 25000 block of Kibler Lane in Brooksville, Florida on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

At the time of her disappearance, Kamrin was wearing a grey zip-up jacket with red “Cardinals” lettering on the front, light blue ripped jeans, and brown “Hey Dude” shoes.

Police say that she may be riding a blue Trek mountain bike.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call 911 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at: (352) 754.6850.

Kamrin Garrett Kamrin Garrett Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearninghouse) March 2025 (Kamrin Garrett Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearninghouse) March 2025)













▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews





Read:





Read:





Read:





Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group