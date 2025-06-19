MISSING: Florida Teens Go Missing from Duval Youth Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Okaloosa County family wants answers after being told their 17-year-old “escaped” from Jacksonville’s Duval Youth Academy.

Michael and Kristina Brady say they were called several hours after their eldest son, Gavin Brady, went missing from the residential facility on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025.

Gavin Brady Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady

[Photo Credit: Kristina Brady]

Kristina says that she has been “totally devastated and a emotional wreck since my son went missing from this place...” She and Gavin’s father, Michael, says they are trying to find their son on their own “because no one else is looking for him.”

Gavin Brady Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady

[Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady]

WOKV reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office requesting information regarding one of the individuals and were told that there was no missing person report listed for that individual.

Florida Crime Information Center Florida Crime Information Center information on missing juvenile from Crestview, Florida June 17, 2025

WOKV did, however, find a missing person profile online for Gavin. In the online posting, available to the public as well as law enforcement, he was incorrectly identified as a male of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, weighing 200 pounds.

Brady Family Photo Credit: Kristina Brady

[Photo Credit: Kristina Brady]

Gavin Brady, however, is approximately 6′1″, weighs about 150 pounds, and is not of Asian or Pacific Island descent.

Gavin Brady Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady

Gavin Brady Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady Gavin Brady Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady (Photo Courtesy: Kristina Brady)

[UPPER and LOWER PHOTOS: Photos Courtesy: Kristina Brady]

The family says that Gavin may be travelling with another juvenile and may be headed toward Mississippi.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to contact 911.

