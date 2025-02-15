Missing plane reported in Flagler County has been found

BUNNELL, Fla. — UPDATE 8:52 A.M.: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the plane had been found.

With assistance from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the plane was found in a remote and wooded area. The investigation is still underway.

A plane has been reported missing in Flagler County early on Saturday, February 15.

In a post on Facebook, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) states that the plane was reported to be missing after losing contact with the Palatka Municipal Airport. It is also stated that the plane did not arrive on schedule.

As this is an ongoing investigation, FCSO says to expect a large law enforcement presence in the area of State Road 11 in the Bunnell area.

Any information regarding the aircraft is asked to contact the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911

