MISSING: Police Asking for Your Help Finding Brevard County Teen

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A missing child alert is in effect for 16-year-old Hyatt Saylor, who was last seen in the Brevard County town of Melbourne, Florida on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Hyatt Saylor January 2026 Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

Hyatt is white, stands 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white shoes when he disappeared. He was carrying a dark backpack on the 2200 block of Trava Lane.

No other information is available at this time. It is not known if Hyatt is alone or where he might be headed.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at: (888) FL-MISSING (888.356.4774). Calls can also be made to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at: (321) 264.5209.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information in a press release provided to WOKV by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse. No allegations of wrongdoing by any individual are being made at the time of this posting.]

