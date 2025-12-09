MISSING: Searching for 14-Year-old Flagler Girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for help finding 14-year-old Isabella Martinez Cardoso, who has been reported missing.

She is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. Police say she may be heading to Tampa, Florida.

Isabella is Brazilian and has black hair and dark brown eyes. She stands approximately five feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. When last seen she was wearing a black hoodie with blue writing, black jeans with a rip on the knee, and black Vans sneakers. Police say she normally wears glasses but did not take them with her.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who has seen Isabella or has information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call their local police department, 911, or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at: (386) 313.4911.

Callers can reference Case No. 25-119454.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.]

