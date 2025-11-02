MISSING: Teen Last Seen in St. Augustine in February 2025

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Authorities are still looking for a St. Johns County girl who went missing in February.

17-Year-old Angel Elizabeth Cline was last seen in St. Augustine on February 19, 2025.

She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Angel has multiple facial piercings.

Angel Elizabeth Cline February 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse)

Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

On the day she went missing she was wearing a green and white hoodie, blue plaid pajama pants, and black and white skater-style shoes. She was carrying a black drawstring backpack.

Angel Elizabeth Cline Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

Angel Cline has been missing since Feb. 19. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said they're concerned about the runaway's safety. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse via St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) says it is concerned for her safety and welfare. Cline was considered to be a runaway at the time of her initial disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Angel, or who has information that may be helpful to police, is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304, or via e-mail at: crimetips@sjso.org.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting any Crime Stoppers group in the area.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida: (888) 277.TIPS (8477)

First Coast Crime Stoppers: (866) 845.TIPS (8477)

