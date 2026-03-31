‘Misuse of position’: Emails raise questions about City Council President Carrico, JEA and ethics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has uncovered internal emails showing that Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico asked JEA to consider using ratepayer funds to sponsor events connected to his employer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

The newly-discovered request is now drawing scrutiny and raising ethical concerns, particularly as a committee Carrico created is simultaneously investigating allegations of a toxic work culture at the utility and the State Attorney’s Office is probing Carrico’s handling of a JEA board appointment that started with his “big favor” text message on behalf of his boss at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Internal emails reveal coordination

The emails show Carrico and former JEA chief of staff Kurt Wilson, who Carrico has publicly supported amid the JEA claims, had prior coordination related to community engagement efforts.

The emails show Carrico and former JEA chief of staff Kurt Wilson, who Carrico has publicly supported amid the JEA claims, had prior coordination related to community engagement efforts. The emails show Carrico and former JEA chief of staff Kurt Wilson, who Carrico has publicly supported amid the JEA claims, had prior coordination related to community engagement efforts.

In a January 2024 email, Wilson introduced Carrico as the Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, to JEA’s community engagement manager. The stated goal from Carrico was to “connect” and explore potential “synergies.”

In a January 2024 email, Wilson introduced Carrico as the Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, to JEA’s community engagement manager. The stated goal from Carrico was to “connect” and explore potential “synergies.” In a January 2024 email, Wilson introduced Carrico as the Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, to JEA’s community engagement manager. The stated goal from Carrico was to “connect” and explore potential “synergies.”

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Wilson also noted Carrico’s anticipated political rise, writing that the City Councilman would soon be running for City Council Vice President and could become Council President the following year.

Wilson also noted Carrico’s anticipated political rise, writing that the City Councilman would soon be running for City Council Vice President and could become Council President the following year. Wilson also noted Carrico’s anticipated political rise, writing that the City Councilman would soon be running for City Council Vice President and could become Council President the following year.

The day after that introduction, Carrico responded with what he described as a “menu” of four sponsorship and marketing opportunities for JEA, referring to them as “investments.”

The day after that introduction, Carrico responded with what he described as a “menu” of four sponsorship and marketing opportunities for JEA, referring to them as “investments.” The day after that introduction, Carrico responded with what he described as a “menu” of four sponsorship and marketing opportunities for JEA, referring to them as “investments.”

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By the following month, Wilson confirmed JEA would sponsor two Boys & Girls Clubs events:

$2,000 for a clay shoot event in Nassau County

$2,500 for a Youth of the Year event

By the following month, Wilson confirmed JEA would sponsor two Boys & Girls Clubs events: $2,000 for a clay shoot event in Nassau County, $2,500 for a Youth of the Year event By the following month, Wilson confirmed JEA would sponsor two Boys & Girls Clubs events: $2,000 for a clay shoot event in Nassau County, $2,500 for a Youth of the Year event

Ethical concerns raised

Former Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor said the situation raises serious ethical red flags.

DeFoor, who served on the 2019 JEA investigatory committee examining the failed sale of the utility, believes Carrico’s actions may cross a line outlined in Jacksonville’s ethics code, particularly 602.401a.

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The code prohibits elected officials from using their position to coerce or induce others into providing financial or special benefits.

DeFoor said the emails appear to show Carrico leveraging his elected role to benefit his employer, something she called “a misuse of the position.”

JEA charter and sponsorship questions

JEA’s own charter, section 21.04 U, prohibits the utility from spending money on nonprofits. However, it does allow for partnerships with other organizations if they are related to utility services or public education efforts.

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Historically, JEA has partnered with organizations such as:

The University of North Florida, committing $500,000 over five years to a STEM program

Generation WOW, a mentorship initiative for young girls, through a $400,000 agreement

In response to questions, JEA stated that its charter had been “loosely interpreted” under prior leadership but is now being applied more strictly.

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The utility emphasized that it no longer provides funding to nonprofits unless the partnership directly relates to its core services:

“JEA, based on the strict interpretation of the charter, no longer appropriates any of its funds for payments, contributions or transfer to any nonprofit organization or any other group, association or entity other than those whose primary purpose directly involves electric, water, waste water, and natural gas utility-related matters. However, JEA can promote the efficient use of its services through public education and publicize, advertise, and promote objectives of JEA.”

Responses from those involved

Carrico defended his actions, stating that his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs is separate from his duties as City Council President:

“In my role with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, I’ve participated in outreach to community partners, including sharing information about sponsorship opportunities. That work is separate from my responsibilities as City Council President. I have no role in JEA’s sponsorship decisions, which are made independently through its established processes, and I receive no personal or financial benefit. I support a fact-based process that ensures accountability and transparency for our community.”

Wilson did not respond to requests for comment.

Former Jacksonville General Counsel Jason Teal, who is currently the City Council secretary and advises council on legal matters, sent a statement responding to our questions about Carrico’s fundraising efforts and whether they complied with city ethics code. He said in part:

“It would not be a violation of this section for a Council member to fundraise on behalf of their private organization so long as the Council member did not use their official position as a City Council member to coerce or induce the donation.”

What comes next

The latest controversy comes as JEA’s board prepares to hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, where public scrutiny is expected to remain high.

For DeFoor, the situation underscores broader concerns.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “It’s not good for Jacksonville … it’s a continuation of creating chaos where there needs to be no chaos.”

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