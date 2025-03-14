Mixed Fillings Pie Shop celebrates grand-opening Downtown on Pi Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mixed Fillings Pie Shop is back with a new brick-and-mortar location months after closing down in Five Points.

Action News Jax told you back in January when the owner, Natasha Burton, announced its return to a physical shop.

The Jacksonville-based, family-owned pastry shop is celebrating its grand opening, fittingly, on Pi Day (3/14).

You can find the shop on Adams Street Downtown alongside two other local food offerings, Bagels R Us and Rojas Pizza.

The best way to secure your favorite slice is through pre-order, which have passed for Friday’s opening. Still, Mixed Fillings offers pie for walk-ups on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they’re sold out.

Mixed Fillings closed up its Park Street location in 5 Points back in August of 2024.

At the time, Burton posted on social media that they had been “served with an eviction notice ... for withholding rent for July due to ongoing disputes and unresolved maintenance issues with our landlord.”

In a previous interview with Action News Jax, Burton expressed frustration with inflation and rising rent in the 5 Points area, which has driven multiple businesses out.

After the closure, the bakery continued to provide pies through the Riverside Arts Market every Saturday.

