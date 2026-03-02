Mondays with the Mayor: Donna Deegan addresses ‘smear campaign’ against JEA CEO, other city issues

Jacksonville, Fl — The first Monday of each month Jacksonville’s Morning News is joined by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan for an extensive conversation of issues impacting the community.

Just two days after the U.S. and Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran, Deegan addressed the tense, nervous time for local military families.

She said Iranian families who call Jacksonville home must be worried about family members still there, and the mixed emotions of regime change.

On JEA, Deegan said she will leave decisions on Board leadership to the JEA Board. She said she stepped into the controversy when CEO Vickie Cavey was ‘attacked’ two weeks ago.

“It’s very unfortunate to see all this unfold.”, said Deegan.

She called the attacks on Cavey unsubstantiated by evidence.

“This seems very very suspect to me.”, she said.

©2026 Cox Media Group