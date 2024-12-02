MORNING NEWS ON LOCATION: Winston Family YMCA in Riverside

Jacksonville, Fl — The Monday after Thanksgiving weekend is full of back-to-routines: work, school, fitness. The Winston Family YMCA is conveniently located in Riverside, and is one of several in the First Coast YMCA network.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at the Riverside YMCA to spotlight the programs and services available to the community.

That includes a 12,000 square foot Florida Blue Fitness and Wellness Center with indoor running track, the Newton Family Aquatic Center, and Jacksonville Jaguars Gymnasium featuring a full basketball court, two short courts and one volleyball court.

LISTEN: Members of the Dawn Patrol share their personal stories of camaraderie.



