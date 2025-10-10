Morning News Notes Oct. 10, 2025: Local nor’easter peaks with blustery winds, heavy rain at times

Jacksonville, Fl — Winds are cranking this morning and will only increase through the day as a local nor’easter peaks.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour along the beaches.

Expect scattered showers, especially along the coast this morning and through the day. Winds out of the northeast again today will be 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.

Saturday will still be breezy with north winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25+ mph. And we’ll see higher tidal levels today through the weekend that will likely lead to widespread “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/Intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries at times of high tide.

We generally dry up into Saturday with only an isolated shower. It will still be a bit breezy and mostly cloudy.

The Jaguars game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

TROPICS:

(1) Tropical storm Jerry is moving north of the Northern Leeward Islands this morning. Expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it stays well east of the U.S.

(2) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax by Saturday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.

(3) Subtropical Storm Karen formed yesterday in the Northern Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

