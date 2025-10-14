Morning News Notes Oct. 14, 2025: Spectacular fall weather this week

Jacksonville, Fl — Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue. This morning is clear and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Another beautiful day on tap with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

Dry weather prevails through the remainder of this week with similar temperatures.

A cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. That’s our next chance of some rain.

TROPICS: Lorenzo continues to move across the central tropical Atlantic. It will stay thousands of miles away from the United States.

Some models indicate Caribbean development by late October (typical for the time of year), but that’s a long way out.

Follow updates in Talking the Tropics with Mike.

Jacksonville’s Morning News continues to follow meaningful impacts of the government shutdown. Many local military families are turning to the community for help. The Mayport Navy League handed out hundreds of meals, and thousands of diapers and baby wipes yesterday.

“There are so many insecurities and concerns, which creates a lot of anxiety among our military families. And so, because of that, doing something like this helps them feel better about their situation. So, it is very important we have events like this. Normally our military Mondays are only one Monday a month, but we had one last Monday and we have another one today and you can see the need. I mean, there is an incredible need for food.”, said Barbara Ives, Vice President, Mayport Navy League.

The Navy League started the distribution event in January.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group