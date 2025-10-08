Morning News Notes Oct. 8, 2025: Local nor’easter conditions to return

Jacksonville, Fl — Warm afternoon before local nor’easter conditions return.

First Alert Meteorologist Garret Bedenbaugh is tracking a dry morning commute in Jacksonville today. An isolated shower may develop offshore and head inland near or south of St. Augustine today. Most neighborhoods won’t see rain.

Highs today will be warm and well above average in the mid to upper 80s.

Local nor’easter conditions return tomorrow morning and afternoon. Scattered showers, especially along the coast, Thu./Fri./Sat AM.

Winds will arrive by mid to late morning tomorrow along the coast NE 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30+.

Higher tidal levels Thursday through the weekend will likely lead to “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/Intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries.

Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.

We dry up Saturday morning and then remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

The Jaguars/Seahawks game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Tropics:

(1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri. while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

(2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wed. night.

(3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Three Big Things to Know:

The Duval School Board balks at a sale of its riverfront headquarters. The decision follows months of discussions, including a workshop held in mid-September. The district says it will continue to explore other strategies to achieve cost savings and operational improvements. “We appreciate the thoughtful input that shaped this outcome,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools. “We will continue to provide updates through our channels as we explore alternative relocation options.”

Days after a man was killed at a Baymeadows restaurant Jacksonville police announce an arrest. Homicide detectives arrested 42-year-old Mark Gordon, saying he killed Trevian Jackson on Saturday outside a seafood restaurant at Philips and Baymeadows. Gordon is charged with second degree murder, and his not eligible for bond. JSO has not said what motivated the shooting.

Staffing shortages led to more flight delays at airports across as the federal government shutdown stretched into a second week. Union leaders for air traffic controllers and airport security screeners warned the situation was likely to get worse. Despite the traffic snags, about 92% of the flights departing from U.S. airports as of Tuesday afternoon took off on time, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

©2025 Cox Media Group