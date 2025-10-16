Morning News Notes October 16, 2025: World Food Day offers moment to provide food security

Jacksonville, Fl — Today is World Food Day 2025, a day of global collaboration in creating a peaceful, sustainable, prosperous, and food-secure future.

The Food and Agriculture Organization says that by working together, across governments, organizations, sectors, and communities, we can transform agrifood systems to ensure that everyone has access to a healthy diet, living in harmony with the planet.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is spotlighting efforts locally to provide a food-secure future, with a live broadcast at Feeding Northeast Florida.

The organization takes a holistic approach to nourishing the community – rescuing surplus food, sharing it through local pantries, and empowering families through education, advocacy, and compassionate support to ensure no one goes hungry.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

It’s WORLD FOOD DAY, and JMN is live at Feeding Northeast Florida. FNEFL fights food insecurity in the NE Florida area. Communications Director, and WOKV alumnus Madison Roberts explains what food insecurity means, and shares details of how such needs are addressed through local resources.

Feeding Northeast Florida’s limited-edition holiday ornament is back for 2025. When you give $30, you’ll help provide everything a local family needs to enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal, and you receive the holiday ornament.

Amy Derringer created the ornament and uses a donated 3D printer to print them. She’s hoping to give hundreds (or more) out during the campaign.

Jackie Culver, VP of Philanthropy for Feeding Northeast Florida, joins JMN. She shares how the Feeding Northeast Florida mission provides food resources for those facing shortages and scarcity -- by volunteer services at their central warehouse and area food pantries. Corporate sponsors help cover costs of outreach events like Harvest Helpings.

