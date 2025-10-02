Morning News Notes October 2, 2025: Live at Constellation Furyk & Friends

This week is the fifth, and last, Furyk and Friends tournament at Timuquana Country Club. The tournament will move to Palm Coast next year.

The event has raised $4.7 million for northeast Florida charities through the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at Timuquana Country Club during Thursday’s Pro-Am, to spotlight what’s new this year, and how the community benefits from this annual event.

