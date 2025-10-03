Morning News Notes October 3, 2025: Nor’easter chewing up our coast

A local nor’easter brings heavy rain and wind for the weekend. Scattered showers are rolling off the Atlantic for the morning commute in some neighborhoods.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says east winds today will be 15-20 mph with higher gusts closer to the coast. Scattered showers continue through the day today.

Rainfall through early next week will be heaviest closer to the coast with as much as 2-4”, locally 5”+ from I-95 to the beaches.

Inland communities are likely to see 1-3″ of rainfall.

Expect poor beach conditions with wind gusts of 30+ mph, rough seas & surf, a high rip current risk and some beach erosion.

Some minor to moderate flooding will occur at times of high tide for the beaches, Intracoastal, St. Johns River and its tributaries.

Temperatures will remain mild but with high humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.

Three Big Things to Know:

Ahead of the Jaguars Monday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs, the city and team are set to make an announcement about construction at EverBank Stadium. The city says it will talk about the progress at the stadium, and fans will get the initial opportunity to step into the future. The grand staircase 1 in the southwest corner of the stadium will be open and ready to use. Monday’s kickoff is just after 8 pm.

McCoy’s Creek was officially reconnected with the St. Johns River as the result of a multi-year restoration and flood mitigation project. The completion of the McCoy’s Creek outflow is part of a larger creek restoration project that’s seen more than $100 million of city investment. The primary benefit will be felt further upstream, hopefully making severe flooding events along the creek in Mixon Town a thing of the past.

President Trump is openly embracing the conservative blueprint he tried to distance himself from during the 2024 campaign, as one of its architects works to use the government shutdown to accelerate his goals of slashing the size of the federal workforce and punishing Democratic states. In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump announced he would be meeting with his budget chief, “Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.”

