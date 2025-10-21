Morning News Notes for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025: Clear skies and pleasant afternoons this week

First Alert Weather: Clear skies and pleasant afternoons this week. We’ll be sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon ahead of a cold front that arrives on Wednesday morning. Eventual highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.

As part of First Coast Expressway construction, a traffic shift on State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs is planned overnight Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 23, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Travel lanes will shift slightly to the south to permit the contractor to complete work in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use additional caution in the area as they navigate the new traffic pattern.

New from the overnight hours - a driver is wanted for a deadly hit and run on Hodges Boulevard. Jacksonville police say a man in his late 20s was riding a bicycle close to the entrance of Cape House apartments at 7:15 last night when he was hit by a dark colored SUV. The driver fled the scene going north on Hodges. The bicyclist died on scene. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact JSO or Crime stoppers.

Clay County’s Safe Streets for All program is working on improving safety for drivers and walkers. County leaders surveyed the community to identify the most dangerous roads, and ways to make things safer. State numbers show more than 1,900 crashes in Clay County so far this year, with 16 deaths. 49 of those crashes involved pedestrians.

It’s a $10 Tuesday for select tickets to Salute America featuring Erick Erickson and Drew Steele on Dec. 10 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Select seats are only $10 plus service fees.

