Morning News Notes for Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025: Meaningful impact of government shutdown

Jacksonville, Fl — Tracking the meaningful impacts of the government shutdown: The Jacksonville Regional Office of Catholic Charities is seeing more families, seniors and furloughed workers turning to its food pantry.

In some cases, demand is so high that food runs out before everyone in line can be served.

And while the immediate need is growing, Thanksgiving and the holidays are quickly approaching — a time when Catholic Charities typically sees an even greater demand for food, holiday meal assistance and support for families who are already struggling.

How the community can help:

Food donations - Nonperishable food items can be delivered to 1430 Bernita Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Items most needed include canned meats, vegetables and fruits, peanut butter and jelly, pasta, rice, dry beans and shelf-stable soups or meals. Another option is to purchased food items through the agency’s Amazon wish list.

Gift cards to Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Harveys, Walmart, Target or Publix help families purchase perishable items, baby formula and household necessities.

Donations may be made online (select “Food Program”) or mailed to the Jacksonville regional office, 6 E. Bay Street, Suite 301, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Financial gifts allow Catholic Charities to buy food at reduced cost through partner suppliers.

Another shutdown impact: Today we’re expecting a decision from the Blue Angels as Jacksonville gets ready for this weekend’s Annual Sea and Sky airshow.

The Navy has canceled multiple events due to the government shutdown.

Event organizers say that even if the Blue Angels are a no-go, there will be a civilian airshow.

The Blue Angels canceled last weekend’s Wings Over Georgia Airshow, and the weekend before that they were a no-show in San Francisco.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front and a new tropical storm in the Caribbean. 50s inland in the morning and 60s along the coast and St. Johns River as a cold front approaches and passes through the area. No rain associated with this frontal passage today. Lows in the 40s and 50s on Thursday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.

Tropical storm Melissa has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to move slowly over the next several days and expected to become a hurricane. Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point. Flooding rainfall likely for some of the Caribbean Islands. Low threat to the U.S. / appears to stay well south of NE Florida/SE Georgia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group